Culture Ministry Launches ‘Common Ground' Festival With An Artistic Evening
Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Culture launched the activities and programs of the "Common Ground" festival at Mega Studio in Boulevard City, Riyadh, celebrating Iraqi culture and the similarities and convergence between it and Saudi culture.
The program included an artistic evening and a tribute to Iraqi poet Kareem Al-Iraqi, who had contributed to enriching the artistic, literary, and cultural scene.
The Common Ground festival began its first day with a diverse program celebrating Iraqi culture, which included several seminars discussing cultural and intellectual topics related to the history of both countries.
The Common Ground festival will continue until December 31, with its cultural program resuming on Thursday with a series of dialogue sessions in collaboration with the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah).
