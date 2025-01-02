Culture Ministry launches crafts hackathon as part of year of handicrafts 2025

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Culture has launched a crafts hackathon designed to bring together creators and innovators from diverse fields.

The event aims to generate innovative solutions for various aspects of the handicrafts sector, including marketing, design, and production.

This initiative aligns with the broader objectives of the 2025 Year of Handicrafts.

Registration for the hackathon will remain open until January 31, 2025. The selection of qualified participants will begin in early February, followed by a two-day training camp on February 14 and 15.

The hackathon targets a diverse range of participants, including artisans, designers, developers, and programmers. Teams must consist of at least three and no more than five members. All participants must be at least 18 years old.