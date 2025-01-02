Open Menu

Culture Ministry Launches Crafts Hackathon As Part Of Year Of Handicrafts 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Culture Ministry launches crafts hackathon as part of year of handicrafts 2025

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Culture has launched a crafts hackathon designed to bring together creators and innovators from diverse fields.

The event aims to generate innovative solutions for various aspects of the handicrafts sector, including marketing, design, and production.

This initiative aligns with the broader objectives of the 2025 Year of Handicrafts.

Registration for the hackathon will remain open until January 31, 2025. The selection of qualified participants will begin in early February, followed by a two-day training camp on February 14 and 15.

The hackathon targets a diverse range of participants, including artisans, designers, developers, and programmers. Teams must consist of at least three and no more than five members. All participants must be at least 18 years old.

Related Topics

January February Event All From

Recent Stories

Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma fro ..

Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma from Test team captaincy

19 minutes ago
 Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances e ..

Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators sh ..

30 minutes ago
 Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

34 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index ..

PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high

54 minutes ago
 Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interferen ..

Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary

1 hour ago
 Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter net ..

Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network

2 hours ago
UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, co ..

UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

3 hours ago
 DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

4 hours ago
 MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

4 hours ago

More Stories From World