Culture Ministry To Honor Graduates Of Cultural Scholarship Program Tomorrow
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 07:28 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Ministry of Culture will hold on Thursday a ceremony honoring graduates of the Cultural Scholarship Program, which provides high-quality educational opportunities for students to pursue cultural and arts disciplines at prestigious international universities.
The ceremony, to be held under the patronage of Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, will highlight the graduates' achievements and their contributions in their respective fields of study.
It will also present the program's outcomes and profound impact on nurturing cultural talents and cultivating competencies that are instrumental in propelling the cultural movement forward. Launched in 2019 as one of the ministry's initiatives, the Cultural Scholarship Program is the first such program in the Kingdom's history.
It offers students a comprehensive support package that covers study costs, living expenses, health insurance and travel tickets.
