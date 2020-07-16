Cumulative Global Total of Coronavirus Cases Exceeds 13Mln - World Health Organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The cumulative total of the COVID-19 cases in the world has grown by more than 185,000 in 24 hours and exceeded 13 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Wednesday.

According to the WHO, 185,836 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours and 4,176 deaths. This brings the total number of fatalities to 574,464.