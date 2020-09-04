Cuomo Calls for Swift Probe Into Causes of Death of Black Man in Rochester Police Custody

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday called for an expeditious investigation into the death in police custody of African American men Daniel Prude.

On Wednesday, the Rochester Police Department released a body camera footage showing police officers apprehending Prude while he was running naked through the streets at night.

"Last night, I watched the video of Daniel Prude's death in Rochester. What I saw was deeply disturbing and I demand answers," Cuomo said in a statement. "For the sake of Mr. Prude's family and the greater Rochester community, I am calling for this case to be concluded as expeditiously as possible.

"

Cuomo also said he expects the Rochester Police Department to provide full and timely cooperation so that the case can be investigated as soon as possible.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James said she is looking into the case as per the governor's expectations to get to the bottom of the case about the circumstances of Prude's death.

The media reported, according to Prude's family, that he died of asphyxiation on March 30 after several police officers pulled a hood over him and pinned him to the ground for two minutes.