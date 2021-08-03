Cuomo Harassed Multiple Women, Breaking State, Federal Laws - New York Attorney General

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is found to have harassed multiple women, breaking state as well as US federal laws, state Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is found to have harassed multiple women, breaking state as well as US Federal laws, state Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday.

"Specifically, the investigation found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York state employees by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive, and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women," James said.

The Attorney General also said investigators interviewed 179 people and reviewed 74,000 pieces of evidence in the Cuomo case that included documents, emails, texts, audio files and pictures.