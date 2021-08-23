UrduPoint.com

Cuomo, In Farewell Address, Calls AG Report 'Political Firecracker' That Caused 'Stampede'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 11:22 PM

Cuomo, in Farewell Address, Calls AG Report 'Political Firecracker' That Caused 'Stampede'

Former-Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo called State Attorney General Letitia James' report on sexual harassment allegations against him a "political firecracker" that caused a political and media frenzy in a farewell address he delivered on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Former-Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo called State Attorney General Letitia James' report on sexual harassment allegations against him a "political firecracker" that caused a political and media frenzy in a farewell address he delivered on Monday.

"There will be another time to talk about the truth and ethics of the recent situation involving me, but let me say now that when government politicizes allegations and the headlines condemn without facts, you undermine the justice system, and that doesn't serve women, and that doesn't serve men or society," Cuomo said. "A firecracker can start a stampede... The Attorney General's report was designed to be a political firecracker on an explosive topic, and it worked.

There was a political and media stampede."

Cuomo said everyone has the right to come forward with allegations and that he applauds those who do, but that facts still matter and allegations must be scrutinized. He added that he is confident that the truth will come out in time.

Cuomo resigned after an investigation by James found him to have harassed nearly a dozen colleagues, although he continues to deny any wrongdoing.

During his address, Cuomo also addressed the people and officials of New York, saying that the state must stop demonizing business and causing them and the jobs they bring to leave the state. He also called upon New Yorkers to continue taking action to combat the COVID-19 pandemic amid the new surge of delta variant cases.

