Cuomo Orders New York Police To Increase Patrols At Jewish Facilities Amid Attacks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 02:40 AM

Cuomo Orders New York Police to Increase Patrols at Jewish Facilities Amid Attacks

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he directed the state police to increase its patrols at various Jewish community facilities after the recent spike in violence against visibly Jewish residents.

"I am directing the New York State Police to increase patrols at synagogues, schools [and] other Jewish community facilities following a spike of violent attacks," Cuomo said via Twitter on Monday. "We will do all we can to help ensure Jewish New Yorkers - and New Yorkers of all faiths - are safe.

"

In another statement on Monday, Cuomo also decried an attack against an Asian American man who was pushed into subway tracks in Queens and directed the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist in the investigation into the incident.

Last week, Cuomo directed the New York Police Hate Crime Task Force to probe an assault on a visibly Jewish man who was beaten by a group of protesters at a demonstration over the recent Israeli-Palestinian clashes.

More Stories From World

