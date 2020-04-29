UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuomo Outlines 12-Step Plan To Start New York's Reopening After COVID-19 Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 01:00 AM

Cuomo Outlines 12-Step Plan to Start New York's Reopening After COVID-19 Outbreak

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday outlined a 12-step plan that will guide the state through regional reopening after the shutdown aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

"Let's come up with data points, factual points of what we have to do to reopen, so everyone has the same opening template that we are dealing with," Cuomo said in a press briefing.

First, each region of the state should see a 14-day decline in the COVID-19 hospitalization rate before going forward with reopening, Cuomo said. Second, regions should identify businesses that will open in phases, based on priority and risk level.

Cuomo pointed out that opening up businesses that can attract a large number of visitors should be avoided, and each industry must ensure that its employees and consumers are protected from potential exposure to the virus.

Furthermore, regions must have at least 30 percent of hospital beds and Intensive Care Units available. They should stockpile and reserve personal protective equipment and ventilators, especially with a flu season looming in the fall, when the number of hospitalizations usually goes up.

Testing regiment must also be maintained at an appropriate level, Cuomo said, suggesting performing at least 30 COVID-19 tests per 1,000 people. Additionally, regions will have to employ at least 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents and build isolation facilities for those who test positive.

Telemedicine and remote education will have to be "reimagined," the governor noted, adding that to monitor all the indicators, each region must appoint an oversight control room.

Finally, regions must protect and respect essential workers, including health care, food and transportation workers.

Meanwhile, as of Tuesday, the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide has reached 295,106, with 3,110 new cases. The number of fatalities due to the virus has climbed to 17,638, according to the New York State Department of Health.

Related Topics

Governor Education Guide Same New York All From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Exceptional precautionary measures to deal with Pe ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Gold &amp; Jewellery Group announces high sa ..

36 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED32.5 bn in three successive ses ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Customs, Industrial and Commercial Bank of C ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announces world&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi healthcare system&#039;s value-added hit ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.