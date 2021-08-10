Cuomo Resigns Over Sexual Harassment Allegations Effective in 14 Days

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that he was resigning over charges he sexually harassed nearly a dozen colleagues and accepted full responsibility for his actions although he characterized the allegations against him as "false."

"I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to [being] government," Cuomo said. "My resignation will be effective in 14 days."