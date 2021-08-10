UrduPoint.com

Cuomo Resigns Over Sexual Harassment Allegations Effective In 14 Days

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 09:57 PM

Cuomo Resigns Over Sexual Harassment Allegations Effective in 14 Days

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that he was resigning over charges he sexually harassed nearly a dozen colleagues and accepted full responsibility for his actions although he characterized the allegations against him as "false."

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that he was resigning over charges he sexually harassed nearly a dozen colleagues and accepted full responsibility for his actions although he characterized the allegations against him as "false.

"

"I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to [being] government," Cuomo said. "My resignation will be effective in 14 days."

Related Topics

Governor New York Government Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan fully committed to ensure protection of m ..

Pakistan fully committed to ensure protection of minorities' rights: President

29 seconds ago
 UN in Touch With Parties in Afghanistan Seeking to ..

UN in Touch With Parties in Afghanistan Seeking to Find Political Solution - Spo ..

31 seconds ago
 Murder trial of suspected cannibal opens in Berlin ..

Murder trial of suspected cannibal opens in Berlin

32 seconds ago
 New child safety features for Google, YouTube

New child safety features for Google, YouTube

34 seconds ago
 11 patients die of COVID-19 in Hyderabad

11 patients die of COVID-19 in Hyderabad

36 seconds ago
 Germany to end free Covid tests to boost jab take- ..

Germany to end free Covid tests to boost jab take-up

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.