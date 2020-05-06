UrduPoint.com
Cuomo Says 84% Of People Hospitalized With COVID-19 In New York Worked From Home

Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that 84 percent of people recently hospitalized after they contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) did not use public transportation and worked from home.

Cuomo noted that over the last three days, 113 hospitals treating 1,269 COVID-19 patients were asked to provide information about the patients.

"We asked hospitals to look at just those new cases who are coming in," Cuomo said. "We thought maybe they were taking public transportation? But actually... 84 percent were at home, literally."

Only four percent of patients statewide were using public transportation, according to Cuomo.

The governor also said that 46 percent of those admitted to hospitals were unemployed, and 17 percent had jobs.

Some 66 percent were hospitalized with COVID-19 from home, while 18 percent of people were coming from nursing homes.

New patients were primarily coming from the New York downstate area, with 21 percent hospitalized in Manhattan, 13 in Queens, nine in the Bronx and another 13 in Brooklyn, he said.

Cuomo pointed out that hospitalizations in New York City were more common among the minority populations. Some 25 percent of all hospitalizations were attributed to the African-American community, while the Hispanic community accounted for 20 percent of all admissions.

On May 5, some 600 new COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported in New York, Cuomo added.

