Cuomo Says Bloomberg Will Help New York Build Contact Tracing Program Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 51 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 11:20 PM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will help the US state develop a first-ever major test and trace program to curb the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Mayor Michael Bloomberg has volunteered to help us develop and implement the tracing program," Cuomo said. "He has tremendous insight both governmentally and from a private sector business perspective in this."

The program will focus on advancing the capacity to test for COVID-19, trace and isolate people who have contacted infected individuals.

According to Cuomo's office, Bloomberg Philanthropies has contributed $10.5 million to help implement the new program.

In coordination with the downstate region and the neighboring states of New Jersey and Connecticut, New York will build a "tracing army," comprised of personnel from the State Department of Health and investigators from various state agencies, Cuomo said.

It will also recruit 35,000 medical students from the State University of New York (SUNY) and the City University (CUNY). Johns Hopkins University will develop an online curriculum and training program.

Cuomo pointed out that countries, such as Germany, Singapore and South Korea, have used contact-tracing successfully and have been able to start the reopening process quickly.

On Tuesday, following a meeting with US President Donald Trump, Cuomo announced the state's partnership with the Federal government aimed at performing 40,000 COVID-19 tests per day. Currently, New York does about 20,000 tests daily.

