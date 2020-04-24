NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that he disagrees with President Donald Trump's statement that the World Health Organization (WHO)'s job was to warn the United States about the threat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Whose job is it to warn us of this global pandemic? The president says, it's the World Health Organization, and that is why he is taking action against them - not my feel," Cuomo said on Friday.

On April 14, Trump ordered the Treasury Department to withhold funds from the WHO for 60 days while his administration reviews the organization's handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Cuomo said the measures the United States has implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as international travel bans, were taken too late. The governor noted that the measures were taken almost two months after China imposed lockdowns on January 23 in the province of Hubei where the first case of the infection was identified.

"The virus was spreading wildly in Italy in February," Cuomo said. "When you look at the number of flights that came from Europe to New York, New Jersey during January, February, up to the close-down - 13,000 flights bringing 2.2 million people."

"It was like watching a horrible train wreck in slow motion," he said.

Cuomo further emphasized it is critical to learn the lessons in case of another pandemic in the United States and avoid the COVID-19 mistakes from happening again in the future.

The United States currently has more than 870,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 50,000 deaths caused by the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.