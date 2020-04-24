UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuomo Says He Disagrees With Trump That WHO's Job Was To Warn US About COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 10:10 PM

Cuomo Says He Disagrees With Trump That WHO's Job Was to Warn US About COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that he disagrees with President Donald Trump's statement that the World Health Organization (WHO)'s job was to warn the United States about the threat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Whose job is it to warn us of this global pandemic? The president says, it's the World Health Organization, and that is why he is taking action against them - not my feel," Cuomo said on Friday.

On April 14, Trump ordered the Treasury Department to withhold funds from the WHO for 60 days while his administration reviews the organization's handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Cuomo said the measures the United States has implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as international travel bans, were taken too late. The governor noted that the measures were taken almost two months after China imposed lockdowns on January 23 in the province of Hubei where the first case of the infection was identified.

"The virus was spreading wildly in Italy in February," Cuomo said. "When you look at the number of flights that came from Europe to New York, New Jersey during January, February, up to the close-down - 13,000 flights bringing 2.2 million people."

"It was like watching a horrible train wreck in slow motion," he said.

Cuomo further emphasized it is critical to learn the lessons in case of another pandemic in the United States and avoid the COVID-19 mistakes from happening again in the future.

The United States currently has more than 870,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 50,000 deaths caused by the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Governor Europe China Trump Job New York Italy United States January February April From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Taraweeh to be broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed , Indian Minister of External A ..

41 minutes ago

WHO launches Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator

1 hour ago

PM makes transfer and posting of top bureaucrats

3 hours ago

Union Coop donates AED1 million to ’10 million m ..

3 hours ago

DAMAC Foundation pledges AED1 million to provide 1 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.