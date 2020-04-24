Cuomo Says Issued Order to Send Absentee Ballots to New York Voters for June Primary

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Friday that he was issuing an executive order requiring the State board of Elections to automatically mail absentee ballots to all voters in the state for the upcoming June 23 Primary election to protect them from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"We still have elections in the midst of all this chaos," Cuomo said. "Today I'm asking the Board of Elections to [ensure] every New York voter... automatically receives a postage-paid application for a ballot. If you want to vote, we should send you a ballot, so you do not have to come out and get in line.

"

On April 8, Cuomo signed an order allowing all New Yorkers to vote by absentee ballot in the June election ballot amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cuomo said he could not make sense of making people violate the social distancing practice and put their lives at risk in order to exercise their right to vote in-person.

Although the COVID-19 infection in New York State has hit a peak and now the spread of the virus is on the descent, the number of COVID-19-related fatalities is still on an "unimaginable level," Cuomo said.

At least 422 people died due to COVID-19-related health complications on Thursday.