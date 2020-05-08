UrduPoint.com
Cuomo Says New York State Ahead Of COVID-19 Virus As Hospitalizations Reach 6-Week Low

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) New York State is finally ahead of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection as the number of reported hospitalizations is at a six-week low, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The good news is we are finally ahead of this virus," Cuomo said. "The hospitalization rate is coming down and the death rate is coming down."

Cuomo displayed a table that hospitalizations in the state dropped to 8,196 - the lowest number since March 27, when there were some 7,300 hospitalizations.

In addition, Cuomo said the number of COVID-19 fatalities is also on the decline.

On Thursday, 216 deaths were reported in the state, compared to 231 on May 6, 232 on May 5 and 230 on Monday.

The governor pointed out that while the virus is on the steady decline in New York State, the rest of the United States is witnessing an increase in COVID-19 numbers.

"You take New York out of the national numbers and you see the cases are on the incline, whereas we have it on the decline," Cuomo added.

The New York State Health Department revealed that as of Friday, 330,407 residents across the state have tested positive for COVID-19, while 21,045 have died from COVID-19-related complications.

