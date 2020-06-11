Cuomo Says Novel Coronavirus Cases in New York Continue to Decrease After Reopening

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press briefing on Thursday that the number of novel coronavirus cases in his state continues to decrease after the state government decided to partially reopen the economy.

"COVID-19 is still out there, it's increasing in 21 states...

If you look at what's going on, it tends to be after the reopening. Why? Because the reopening is the point that increases activity. We are the exception and an outrageous exception... We reopen, the number continues to go down," Cuomo said.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States has exceeded 2 million, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.