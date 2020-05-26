Cuomo Says to Meet With Trump Wednesday to Discuss Infrastructure Projects in New York

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said he will meet Wednesday with US President Donald Trump to address infrastructure revitalization for New York City amid the economic crisis caused by the measures to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"I am going to go to Washington tomorrow, scheduled to meet with the President," Cuomo said during a press briefing on Tuesday. "You have an infrastructure that's crumbling; you need to jumpstart the economy; you need to create jobs. Do it now. And that is one of the things I am going to talk to the President about tomorrow."

Cuomo said that while most of New Yorkers continue to work from home keeping the public transportation ridership at a low, it is an appropriate time to speed up "big" infrastructure programs.

The governor suggested accelerating the construction of the Empire Station transportation hub that would transform the existing Penn Station and advancing LaGuardia Airport renovations, becoming the first new airport in the United States in 25 years.

Cuomo also said he will discuss with Trump proposals to build an AirTrain from the airport into the center of New York City, expand the Second Avenue Subway service and construct cross-Hudson Tunnels.

"Let's do things that we have been talking about for a long time, but we have never actually pulled the trigger on," Cuomo said. "Let's do that in partnership with the Federal government."