UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuomo Says Trump Assured Him In Phone Call No Federal Agents Will Be Sent To New York City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Cuomo Says Trump Assured Him in Phone Call No Federal Agents Will Be Sent to New York City

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in a press conference on Thursday said President Donald Trump assured him he would not be sending Federal agents to New York City as part of his newly announced initiative to combat surging crime.

 

"The president suggested he would send troops to New York City - troops, federal agents - I spoke to the president about it," Cuomo said. "I don't believe there's any justification to send federal troops or federal agents to New York City and I told him that. There's no federal property that is in danger ... so the president said he heard me, he said he wouldn't do it."

On Wednesday, Trump announced he would be sending federal agents to Chicago, Albuquerque and other cities to help combat rising crime.

Related Topics

Governor Trump Albuquerque Chicago New York

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

2 hours ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

2 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

2 hours ago

US Might Have 5th COVID-19 Relief Bill, Agrees to ..

2 minutes ago

Peace conference held in Multan

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.