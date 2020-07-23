Cuomo Says Trump Assured Him in Phone Call No Federal Agents Will Be Sent to New York City

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in a press conference on Thursday said President Donald Trump assured him he would not be sending Federal agents to New York City as part of his newly announced initiative to combat surging crime.

"The president suggested he would send troops to New York City - troops, federal agents - I spoke to the president about it," Cuomo said. "I don't believe there's any justification to send federal troops or federal agents to New York City and I told him that. There's no federal property that is in danger ... so the president said he heard me, he said he wouldn't do it."

On Wednesday, Trump announced he would be sending federal agents to Chicago, Albuquerque and other cities to help combat rising crime.