Cuomo Says Will Allow 6,700 Fans to Football Game as Pilot to Reopening

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) New York State will allow some 6,700 fans with negative coronavirus test results to attend a Buffalo Bills playoff game in the first-ever pilot plan to safely reopen businesses, Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press briefing.

"We are piloting an expansive testing plan to give us an opportunity to reopen businesses safely and smartly. We are going to pilot the approach at the Buffalo Bills playoff game," Cuomo said on Wednesday. "The agreement with the Department of Health, the State of New York, Buffalo Bills will allow.

.. 6,700 fans that we social distance, masks required, but every fan will be tested before the game."

BioReference Laboratories will conduct testing before the game and fans will be required to show negative test results to be allowed inside the stadium. Post-contact tracing will also be initiated, Cuomo said.

The event will pilot the approach in which New York could safely reopen businesses, including Broadway and other large venues, before the coronavirus vaccination reaches critical mass, Cuomo added.