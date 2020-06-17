UrduPoint.com
Cuomo Says Will Sign Order Making June 19 Holiday For New York State Employees

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that he will sign an executive order recognizing June 19, a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, as a holiday for state employees.

"Friday is Juneteenth - commemorating the emancipation of slavery in the United States. It is a day that we should all reflect upon, that is especially relevant in this moment in history," Cuomo said. "I'm going to sign an executive order today recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday for state employees.

"

Cuomo added that he will also propose legislation to make June 19 a state holiday starting in 2021.

The executive order comes after weeks of protests in the United States and abroad against police brutality and racism following the death of African American men George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. However, many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

