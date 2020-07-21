UrduPoint.com
Cuomo Threatens To Shut Down New York Bars, Restaurants Unless Social Distancing Improves

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:04 AM

The US state of New York might reverse reopening and close down bars and restaurants again if people do not improve their compliance with social distancing guidelines, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The US state of New York might reverse reopening and close down bars and restaurants again if people do not improve their compliance with social distancing guidelines, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We cannot allow those congregations to continue. If it happens, .. we are going to have to roll back the opening plan. And we're going to have to close bars and restaurants," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said that over the weekend, some locations had seen up to 700 people gathering together, disregarding the danger of getting COVID-19 and infecting others.

While the problem is especially acute in New York city, other regions, such as Long Island and Upstate New York, have also witnessed large crowds of young people violating social distancing rules.

"It's getting worse. I am telling you: it is a problem. It's not a new problem, but it is growing," the governor pointed out.

New York City, once hit the hardest by the pandemic, has now managed to control the spread of the virus and has began to gradually reopen.

Since the city entered phase two of reopening on June 22, outdoor dining has been allowed. It immediately attracted a large number of people to gather outside bars and restaurants, often without face coverings.

