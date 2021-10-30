UrduPoint.com

Cuomo To Appear In Court On November 17 Over Sex Crime Charges - Sheriff

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 12:30 AM

Cuomo to Appear in Court on November 17 Over Sex Crime Charges - Sheriff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is set to appear in court on November 17 after he was charged with a misdemeanor sex offense, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple told reporters on Friday.

"Mr. Cuomo is scheduled to appear November 17 in Albany City Court at which time he will be processed and assumingly released," Apple said.

