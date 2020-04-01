UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuomo Warns US Could See 93,000 COVID-19 Deaths, With 16,000 In New York

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:20 PM

Cuomo Warns US Could See 93,000 COVID-19 Deaths, With 16,000 in New York

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) could claim the lives of as many as 93,000 people in the United States, including 16,000 in New York State, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Cuomo cited a projection by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation which estimates that the COVID-19 pandemic will continue in the United States until July, with the disease killing as many as 93,000 Americans by then.

According to Cuomo, the apex in the number of coronavirus cases will start hitting at the end of April.

At that point, New York might need 110,000 hospital beds and 37,000 ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients only.

However, high compliance with social distancing measures will help to bring the numbers down to 75,000 beds and 25,000 ventilators and, therefore, prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed, the governor said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in New York State has climbed to 83,712 as of Wednesday, while 1,941 people have died. In the United States, almost 200,000 people have already tested positive for the virus, with at least 4,361 fatalities.

Related Topics

Governor Died New York United States April July From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Ports sound &#039;Horns of Hope&#039; in solid ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy, cooperatives discuss stock le ..

1 hour ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 23.67 mn in 2019

1 hour ago

Most Germans Distrust US as Energy Supplier - Poll

2 minutes ago

Russia Develops Test System for Immunity From COVI ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.