Cuomo Warns US Could See 93,000 COVID-19 Deaths, With 16,000 in New York

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) could claim the lives of as many as 93,000 people in the United States, including 16,000 in New York State, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Cuomo cited a projection by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation which estimates that the COVID-19 pandemic will continue in the United States until July, with the disease killing as many as 93,000 Americans by then.

According to Cuomo, the apex in the number of coronavirus cases will start hitting at the end of April.

At that point, New York might need 110,000 hospital beds and 37,000 ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients only.

However, high compliance with social distancing measures will help to bring the numbers down to 75,000 beds and 25,000 ventilators and, therefore, prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed, the governor said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in New York State has climbed to 83,712 as of Wednesday, while 1,941 people have died. In the United States, almost 200,000 people have already tested positive for the virus, with at least 4,361 fatalities.