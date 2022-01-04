Cuomo Will Not Face Charges for New York Nursing Home COVID-19 Deaths - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will not face charges in connection with COVID-19 deaths in the state's nursing homes, Cuomo representative Elkan Abramowitz said in a statement.

"I was contacted today by the head of the Elder Care Unit from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office who informed me they have closed its investigation involving the Executive Chamber and nursing homes. I was told that after a thorough investigation - as we have said all along - there was no evidence to suggest that any laws were broken," Abramowitz said in the statement on Monday.

Cuomo has been criticized for instituting a policy that returned residents to nursing homes after being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals regardless of whether they had received a negative coronavirus test, effectively exposing them to a life threatening environment.

Cuomo has also been criticized after the New York Attorney General report found that in light of the policy, the governor's office under Cuomo understated nursing home deaths approximately by half - or 3,000 deaths.

Cuomo resigned in August of 2021 amid allegations that he sexually harassed nearly a dozen colleagues, in addition to the nursing home deaths scandal. Cuomo has maintained that he did anything wrong and characterized the allegations as false.