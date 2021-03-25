UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuomo's Family, Other Top Figures Enjoyed Special Access To COVID-19 Testing - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 11:00 AM

Cuomo's Family, Other Top Figures Enjoyed Special Access to COVID-19 Testing - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Members of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's family got special access to state coronavirus tests early on in the pandemic, The Washington Post reports citing three sources.

As part of the program, a top state doctor and other state health officials were dispatched to the homes of Cuomo's relatives and other "well-connected figures" and a state lab immediately processed their COVID-19 test results, the newspaper reported on Thursday.

"In the early days of this pandemic, when there was a heavy emphasis on contact tracing, we were absolutely going above and beyond to get people testing ” including in some instances going to people's homes ” and door to door in places like New Rochelle ” to take samples from those believed to have been exposed to COVID in order to identify cases and prevent additional ones," Rich ­Azzopardi, a Cuomo spokesman, said in a statement quoted by The Washington Post.

Azzopardi said members of the general public were tested, including legislators, reporters, state workers and their families.

Sources told The Washington Post that the brother of New York Governor Cuomo, Chris Cuomo, was tested by top New York Department of Health doctor, Eleanor Adams, who visited his Hamptons home to collect samples from him and his family. Chris was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March, 2020.

Adams was enlisted to test other Cuomo family members as well, the newspaper said, and the test results were rushed to the Wadsworth Center in Albany, where lab workers were kept past their shifts to process the test results of those close to Cuomo.

The revelations come amid calls for Cuomo to resign as the 63-year-old New York governor has been accused of sexual harassment by several women.

Aside from accusations of impropriety, the state attorney general's office is also investigating Cuomo for his handling of New York's coronavirus outbreak, particularly the alleged coverup of the deaths of people who originally contracted the virus in state nursing homes that apparently did not receive due care.

Related Topics

Governor Washington Doctor Albany New York March Women 2020 Post Family From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPPO setting trends in its Latest TVC Starring Asi ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Press: Sheikh Hamdan, a void difficult to fill

46 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 124.49 million

46 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 March 2021

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

US Not Ready to End Paycheck Protection Program, S ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.