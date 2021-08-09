(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's Secretary Melissa DeRosa has announced resignation amid the ongoing sexual harassment scandal around Cuomo.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years. New Yorkers' resilience, strength, and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me every day," DeRosa said in a statement, as quoted by the CNN broadcaster.

She pointed out that the past two years had been especially difficult for her.

"Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state," DeRosa added.

The impeachment proceedings against Cuomo come after New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday that a months-long investigation into allegations against the 63-year-old governor concluded that he harassed at least 11 women colleagues, including younger ones, in violation of state and Federal law.

President Joe Biden, a fellow Democrat and long-time political ally of the governor, has led calls by a growing number of lawmakers and party officials that Cuomo must resign. A Marist poll released on Wednesday also showed that nearly two-thirds of New York State residents wanted Cuomo to step down.

Cuomo, in office for a decade, has refused to resign. He denies the allegations of wrongdoing and inappropriate conduct, claiming that the investigation weaponized his "everyday interactions".