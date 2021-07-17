UrduPoint.com
Curfew Announced In Kandahar After Deadly Clashes

Sat 17th July 2021 | 01:40 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) A curfew meant to curb violence in Kandahar went into effect in the key southern Afghan city on Friday, the regional governor said.

Restrictions on movement will be in place from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The Kandahar military security council recommended that residents staying in other parts of Afghanistan should not return to the city until further notice.

The curfew came hours after Sediq Karzai, a Kandahar special forces commander, was killed in clashes with the Taliban (a terror group, banned in Russia) over control of the town of Spin Boldak on the border with Pakistan.

The Taliban launched an offensive against Afghan forces in April after peace efforts stalled. Militants quickly pushed into several major cities and overran large swaths of land, seizing border crossings into neighboring countries.

