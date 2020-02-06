UrduPoint.com
Curfew-bound Kashmiris Assured Support In Their Freedom Struggle At An Event In Washington

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:29 PM

Speakers at an event organized by the Pakistan embassy Wednesday paid tributes to people in Indian occupied Kashmir for remaining steadfast in their resolve to press on with their struggle to exercise the United Nations-pledged right to self-determination, despite185 days of lockdown and communication blackout

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Speakers at an event organized by the Pakistan embassy Wednesday paid tributes to people in Indian occupied Kashmir for remaining steadfast in their resolve to press on with their struggle to exercise the United Nations-pledged right to self-determination, despite185 days of lockdown and communication blackout.

They denounced the mass detentions and forced disappearance of innocent Kashmiris, especially youth, by Indian security forces.

Speaking on the occasion marking Kashmir Solidarity Day, Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the Kashmir cause, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan was himself leading the campaign to expose Indian repressive policies and rampant human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. Through joint efforts of Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora, the voice of innocent Kashmiris has echoed in the hearings and resolutions in US Congress.

He called on the US to use its influence on India to end its human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and rescind illegal and unilateral actions taken on August 5, 2019.

Other speakers included former Pakistani Ambassador Touquir Hussain, Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary-General World Kashmir Awareness Forum, and activists Dr Imtiaz Khan and Sardar Zulfikar Khan.

During the event, messages from President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Khan were read out .

Special posters and photographs depicting the plight of Kashmiri people were displayed in the hallways of the Pakistani Chancery. A documentary portraying the unabated and undeterred resilience of Kashmiri people was also screened during an event.

The event was largely attended by prominent members of the Pakistani American and Kashmiri Diaspora, representatives of civil society, media organizations and journalists.

