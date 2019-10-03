Curfew imposed in Baghdad after deadly protests

An indefinite curfew came into effect early Thursday in Iraq's capital after two days of chaotic protests across the country that descended into violence and left nine dead

Iraqi premier Adel Abdel Mahdi ordered the ban on movements across Baghdad starting at 5:00 am local time (0200 GMT) to stem the popular demonstrations over widespread unemployment and state corruption.

Early Thursday, some cars and civilians were seen in the capital's streets, an AFP photographer said, but residents are wary that more protests could erupt after Moqtada al-Sadr called for "a general strike".

The tension has been exacerbated by a near-total internet shutdown, the closure of government offices and at least one overnight explosion that hit the Green Zone, where some ministries and embassies are located.

A security source inside the area told AFP there were two blasts, likely caused by indirect fire a little over a week after two rockets hit near the US embassy there.

The apparent attack came hours after security forces sealed offthe Green Zone "until further notice", fearing angry protesters wouldswarm state buildings or foreign missions.