Curfew Imposed in Baghdad Amid Protests - Joint Operational Headquarters

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The Iraqi authorities imposed a curfew from 15:30 on Monday (12:30 GMT) in Baghdad after protests by followers of Iraqi influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr erupted, the Joint Operational Headquarters said.

Hundreds of protesters broke into Baghdad's green zone shortly after the cleric announced his retirement from politics. According to Al-Arabiya, Sadr's followers broke into the Republical Palace where the government's headquarters are located.

"The Joint Operational Headquarters is announcing a curfew in the capital city of Baghdad... starting at 3:30 p.m. this Monday," the statement read.