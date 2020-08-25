Curfew Imposed in Gaza Strip for 48 Hours Over Coronavirus Threat - Interior Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) A curfew was imposed in the Gaza Strip for 48 hours after four cases of the novel coronavirus disease were detected inside the enclave, Gaza's Interior Ministry said at a joint press conference with the Health Ministry.

"The first four cases of coronavirus were detected in the Gaza Strip not in isolation, a curfew was imposed in the enclave," the Interior Ministry said.

All cases of coronavirus that have been detected so far have only been at isolation sites that were under the control of the Health and Interior ministries.

The Gaza Strip's authorities also decided to shut down educational institutions for 48 hours, close mosques, markets, banquet halls and clubs and ban all types of gatherings.