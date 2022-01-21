UrduPoint.com

Curfew Imposed In Syria's Al-Hasaka Amid Search For Jail Attackers - SDC Representative

The authorities in the city of al-Hasaka in northeast Syria have imposed a curfew amid the search for the perpetrators of the attack on the Ghwayran prison who attempted to free terrorists belonging to the Islamic State (banned in Russia), Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) Representative in the United States Bassam Saker told Sputnik

"There is a curfew now in place and we ask people to help in search operation, as they (attackers) are hiding in this neighborhood," Saker said on Friday.

On Thursday, Islamic State terrorists attacked a Kurdish-managed Ghwairan prison when a car bomb hit the entrance of the facility and caused another blast nearby. The attack was conducted to enable prisoners to escape from the facility.

Saker said while it is still unknown whether any prisoners managed to escape, the prison now is under control of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Saker also confirmed that one SDF member died and seven were injured in the attack.

"Three civilians were killed by the terrorists when they entered the neighborhood," he said. "The local residents living in the vicinity are scared."

In September, Saker told Sputnik that SDF-managed prisons in Syria still host about 5,000 foreign terrorists because no country is willing to take them back.

The armed conflict in Syria has been going on since 2011. In late 2017, the authorities declared that the Islamic State was defeated in Syria and Iraq, but counterterrorism operations are still ongoing.

