UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Curfew In Honduras Extended Until April 19 - Police

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 09:40 AM

Curfew in Honduras Extended Until April 19 - Police

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Honduran authorities said curfew in Honduras due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak would be extended until April 19.

"In order to ensure more effective preventive control of COVID-19, it was decided to extend the absolute curfew until 15:00 Sunday, April 19, 2020," the Honduran police said on Twitter.

According to the latest official information, the number of COVID-19 cases in Honduras reached 343, a total of 23 people died.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Died Honduras April Sunday 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi has 24,018 plant holdings, covering 749, ..

8 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince announces new package of econom ..

10 hours ago

Caring for Everyone campaign launched to promote s ..

10 hours ago

EU plan for virus aid package under fire

11 hours ago

Coronavirus Response Raises Risk of Child Abuse - ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.