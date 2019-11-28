(@imziishan)

Officials in Iraq's southern Nasiriyah announced they were imposing a city-wide curfew on Thursday after 13 people were shot dead in a crackdown on anti-government rallies.

Security forces were deployed around the edges of the city, searching all cars and people trying to enter, an AFP correspondent said.

It followed a similar curfew imposed on the holy city of Najaf after the Iranian consulate there was torched by protesters overnight.

Iraq's embattled Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi has dispatched military commanders to several provinces swept up by the protests in a bid to "restore order".