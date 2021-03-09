UrduPoint.com
Curfew In Netherlands Extended Until End Of March - Caretaker Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 07:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The curfew in the Netherlands has been extended until 4:30 a.m. March 31, caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

"Nobody wants this curfew, including me. But we can't lift it," Rutte said at a press conference on Monday, citing coronavirus statistics.

The Netherlands authorities recommend refraining from travel until April 15.

At the same time, on March 9, the ban on travel to the UK is lifted, since "the British strain has already spread in the Netherlands." The authorities also eased some other restrictions.

The Netherlands imposed the curfew on January 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is in effect from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., violators face a fine of 95 Euros ($112).

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has topped 1,123,900, with more than 15,860 deaths.

