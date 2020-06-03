Curfew in US Capital Set to Start at 11:00PM on Wednesday - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) A curfew will be imposed in Washington on Wednesday at 11:00 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser said during a press conference as unrest related to protests over the death of African American man George Floyd while in police custody has subsided.

"Tonight, we will get out the details of this," Bowser told reporters. "The curfew hours will be from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m."

During the past two nights, the authorities imposed a curfew in Washington beginning at 7:00 p.m.

The Washington Police Chief Peter Newsham said 19 residents were arrested on Tuesday mostly because of curfew violations. A total of 418 individuals have been arrested since Saturday, he added.

Newsham noted that of those arrested, 41 percent are from Washington, 35 percent from the neighboring state of Maryland, 14 percent from the neighboring state of Virginia and 1 percent from other US states.

The police chief pointed out that 63 percent of the arrests were made for curfew violations, 11 for felony rioting and 11 percent for burglary.

Numerous US cities have seen protests erupt over the killing of Floyd who died shortly after a white police officer pressed on his neck for at least eight minutes while Floyd was already handcuffed and laying on his stomach.

However, many of the protests soon turned into riots complete with violence against police officers and civilians and acts of vandalism, arson and looting.