UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Curfew Introduced In Kenosha Until Tuesday Ahead Of Trump's Planned Visit - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:10 AM

Curfew Introduced in Kenosha Until Tuesday Ahead of Trump's Planned Visit - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) A curfew will be in force in Kenosha, Wisconsin, until Tuesday, amid ongoing protests against police brutality following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the Kenosha Police Department said.

"Kenosha County has again declared a State of Emergency Curfew for tonight, Sunday August 30th, Monday August 31st and Tuesday September 1st from 7 PM to 7 AM. The public needs to be off the streets for their safety. The curfew will be enforced," the Kenosha Police Department said on Twitter.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Saturday that US President Donald Trump was going to visit Kenosha on Tuesday. Democratic Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers urged Trump in a letter to reconsider visiting the city, but Deere said on Sunday night that the president's visit will be carried out as planned.

When asked about the possibility of a visit to Kenosha on Saturday, during an event in Texas, Trump said that it was likely to happen.

"Probably so.

We've had tremendous success as you know. We were finally able to get the go ahead from the local authorities to send in the National Guard," Trump said at a briefing in Orange, Texas, adding that " ... within a few minutes of the guard, everybody cleared out and it became safe."

Protests against racial injustice erupted this week in Wisconsin and elsewhere in the US after 29-year-old African American Jacob Blake was shot in the back several times by a police officer in Kenosha. The incident, which occurred on August 23, left Blake paralyzed. According to the Kenosha Professional Police Association, Blake forcefully resisted arrest and refused to drop a knife he was carrying.

During this week's protests in Kenosha, two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting. Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old Illinois resident, has been arrested in connection with this separate shooting.

Over 1,000 National Guard members have been deployed to help stabilize the situation in Kenosha.

Related Topics

Injured Police Governor Twitter Visit Trump Orange August September Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

UAE consumer spending continues to grow for third ..

5 hours ago

Houthi’s bomb-laden drone toward Abha Airport de ..

5 hours ago

4 Humanity, world’s first Phase III COVID-19 ina ..

6 hours ago

Fund transfers between UAE&#039;s banks amount to ..

6 hours ago

AED494 bn worth of 10.56 million cheques handled b ..

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating e ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.