MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) A curfew will be in force in Kenosha, Wisconsin, until Tuesday, amid ongoing protests against police brutality following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the Kenosha Police Department said.

"Kenosha County has again declared a State of Emergency Curfew for tonight, Sunday August 30th, Monday August 31st and Tuesday September 1st from 7 PM to 7 AM. The public needs to be off the streets for their safety. The curfew will be enforced," the Kenosha Police Department said on Twitter.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Saturday that US President Donald Trump was going to visit Kenosha on Tuesday. Democratic Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers urged Trump in a letter to reconsider visiting the city, but Deere said on Sunday night that the president's visit will be carried out as planned.

When asked about the possibility of a visit to Kenosha on Saturday, during an event in Texas, Trump said that it was likely to happen.

"Probably so.

We've had tremendous success as you know. We were finally able to get the go ahead from the local authorities to send in the National Guard," Trump said at a briefing in Orange, Texas, adding that " ... within a few minutes of the guard, everybody cleared out and it became safe."

Protests against racial injustice erupted this week in Wisconsin and elsewhere in the US after 29-year-old African American Jacob Blake was shot in the back several times by a police officer in Kenosha. The incident, which occurred on August 23, left Blake paralyzed. According to the Kenosha Professional Police Association, Blake forcefully resisted arrest and refused to drop a knife he was carrying.

During this week's protests in Kenosha, two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting. Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old Illinois resident, has been arrested in connection with this separate shooting.

Over 1,000 National Guard members have been deployed to help stabilize the situation in Kenosha.