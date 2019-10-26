UrduPoint.com
Curfew Lifted In Chilean Capital After A Week Of Protests: Military

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 09:20 PM

Curfew lifted in Chilean capital after a week of protests: military

A nighttime curfew in the Chilean capital Santiago was lifted by the military on Saturday after a week of deadly demonstrations demanding economic reforms and the resignation of President Sebastian Pinera

Santiago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :A nighttime curfew in the Chilean capital Santiago was lifted by the military on Saturday after a week of deadly demonstrations demanding economic reforms and the resignation of President Sebastian Pinera.

"The current conditions allow us to decide that there will be no curfew in the RM (metropolitan area) from now," the army said in a statement, one week after the curfew was introduced in the capital.

