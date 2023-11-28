Curfew partially lifted in SLeone capital after deadly clashes

Freetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Clashes that shook Sierra Leone's capital Freetown on Sunday left 13 dead in the ranks of the army loyal to the government, and were orchestrated by active and retired soldiers, the army spokesperson said Monday.

"We have launched a manhunt for all those who were involved in the violent attack, amongst them current and retired serving soldiers," Colonel Issa Bangura told reporters.

Late Monday evening, a forensic services official told AFP on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the subject that at least four attackers and two civilians were also killed, which would lift the toll of fatalities to 19.