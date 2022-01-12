Currency Trading Opens on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange First Time Since Start of Unrest

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Trading on the Currency platform of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) opened on Wednesday - for the first time after the start of unrest in the country, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Currency trading on the stock exchange was suspended after the outbreak of unrest in Almaty and other regions of the country. The last trading session took place on January 5.