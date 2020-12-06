Current Ceasefire in Donbas in Force for Longest Time Since Start of Conflict - Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) The current ceasefire between Kiev and the self-proclaimed people's republics of Luhansk and Donetsk is the longest one since the conflict began in 2014, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday.

"Today is the 133rd day of the ceasefire in Donbas. The longest ceasefire in Donbas continues. The number of shelling has decreased five times, combat losses among the [Ukrainian] military have decreased ten times, the number of wounded has decreased ten times," Zelenskyy said in an address to soldiers on National Day of the Armed Forces.

The president added that weeks and months go by without any military losses for Ukraine, while in 2019 one soldier was killed every 72 hours on average. Zelenskyy also called for ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

"Ukrainians are peaceful people. We really want an honest end to the war in Donbas, the return of all our temporarily occupied territories and people," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, the president said that Kiev still needs to modernize its defense capabilities even after the Donbas war ends, given the continuous upgrades of the modern warfare.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive against the self-proclaimed republics, which claimed independence after what they considered to be a coup in Kiev. Prospects for peace have been discussed in various forms, including during the meetings of the Contact Group in Minsk, which, since September 2014, has adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict.

In late July, new measures to maintain the ceasefire in Donbas entered into force, including a blanket ban on deploying military equipment or using drones in reconnaissance, sabotage or offensive missions. The sides also agreed on a system of holding ceasefire violators accountable.