Current Coronavirus Restrictions in Israel to Remain in Place Until November 1 - Statement

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The Israeli Parliament's coronavirus cabinet has voted in favor of extending current economic restrictions until November 1, according to a joint statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country's Health Ministry.

The cabinet meeting was held on Sunday.

In line with the approved gradual easing of coronavirus restrictions, some classes will start to reopen in Israel after November 1, as well as some businesses, according to the government statement.

On October 15, Israel approved the easing of some coronavirus restrictions starting from October 18. The measures were introduced last month amid increasing COVID-19 infection rates.

Protests calling on Netanyahu to step down continue to be held regularly on weekends, despite the pandemic. The protesters accuse Netanyahu of mishandling the coronavirus epidemic in Israel, which has led to an economic crisis in the country.