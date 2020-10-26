UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Current Coronavirus Restrictions In Israel To Remain In Place Until November 1 - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 1 second ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 08:00 AM

Current Coronavirus Restrictions in Israel to Remain in Place Until November 1 - Statement

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The Israeli Parliament's coronavirus cabinet has voted in favor of extending current economic restrictions until November 1, according to a joint statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country's Health Ministry.

The cabinet meeting was held on Sunday.

In line with the approved gradual easing of coronavirus restrictions, some classes will start to reopen in Israel after November 1, as well as some businesses, according to the government statement.

On October 15, Israel approved the easing of some coronavirus restrictions starting from October 18. The measures were introduced last month amid increasing COVID-19 infection rates.

Protests calling on Netanyahu to step down continue to be held regularly on weekends, despite the pandemic. The protesters accuse Netanyahu of mishandling the coronavirus epidemic in Israel, which has led to an economic crisis in the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Parliament October November Sunday From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix

9 hours ago

Arab Coalition destroys armed Houthi drone targeti ..

9 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer chairs 112th meeting of GCC Financi ..

9 hours ago

&#039;Peace and coexistence remain strategic goals ..

10 hours ago

Khabib Nurmagomedov&#039;s emotional retirement ma ..

10 hours ago

29th October announced public holiday for private ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.