Current Crisis, Caribbean Crisis Different; But Both Are Russia-West Clash - Peskov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The current crisis and the Caribbean one are different, but even then and now, we are talking about a clash between Russian and the collective West led by the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The crises are different, although both then and now we are talking about a clash between us and the collective West led by the United States of America. Indeed, this element is similar, but on the other hand, the nuances are, of course, different," Peskov said, answering journalists' questions.

He also noted that during the talks of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, the topic of the Caribbean crisis would not be the main one.

"And, of course, the lessons of the Caribbean crisis have already been fairly studied and will continue to be studied, but this will not be the main thing in the negotiations. Still, Russian-Cuban relations have a very good start in the present and good prospects for the future. This is exactly what will be discussed," Peskov stressed.

