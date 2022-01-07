UrduPoint.com

Current Events In Kazakhstan Threaten Its Security, Territorial Integrity - CSTO Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Current Events in Kazakhstan Threaten Its Security, Territorial Integrity - CSTO Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The recent developments in Kazakhstan pose a real threat to the security and territorial integrity of the country, the secretary-general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Stanislav Zas, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The events unfolding now (in Kazakhstan) pose a real threat to the country's security, stability and even territorial integrity.

So, we have received an appeal, held emergency consultations of the heads of state and made an appropriate decision to use the peacekeeping potential of the CSTO. In order to minimize and localize these threats there," Zas said.

The CSTO peacekeepers are expected to return home as soon as the Kazakh leadership makes the decision that the situation in the republic is stable and under control of the country's security services.

Related Topics

Kazakhstan

Recent Stories

US Senior Diplomat Speaks With European Allies Ahe ..

US Senior Diplomat Speaks With European Allies Ahead of Russia Security Talks- S ..

7 minutes ago
 Driver of TV Crew Killed During Shootout in Kazakh ..

Driver of TV Crew Killed During Shootout in Kazakhstan's Almaty - Reports

7 minutes ago
 Yerevan Allows Armenian Forces to Participate in P ..

Yerevan Allows Armenian Forces to Participate in Peacekeeping Mission in Kazakhs ..

7 minutes ago
 Serbian Foreign Ministry Makes Representation to A ..

Serbian Foreign Ministry Makes Representation to Australian Envoy Over Djokovic

7 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of Maulana Mushtaq Ahmed's murde ..

7 minutes ago
 Blinken Welcomes David Satterfield as US Special E ..

Blinken Welcomes David Satterfield as US Special Envoy for Horn of Africa

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.