Current Events in Kazakhstan Threaten Its Security, Territorial Integrity - CSTO Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The recent developments in Kazakhstan pose a real threat to the security and territorial integrity of the country, the secretary-general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Stanislav Zas, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The events unfolding now (in Kazakhstan) pose a real threat to the country's security, stability and even territorial integrity.

So, we have received an appeal, held emergency consultations of the heads of state and made an appropriate decision to use the peacekeeping potential of the CSTO. In order to minimize and localize these threats there," Zas said.

The CSTO peacekeepers are expected to return home as soon as the Kazakh leadership makes the decision that the situation in the republic is stable and under control of the country's security services.