Current, Former US Drug Enforcement Agents Charged in Bribery Scheme - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) US Federal prosecutors have charged a currently serving and a former agent of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in a bribery scheme, the Department of Justice announced on Friday.

"...John Costanzo, a DEA Special Agent, and Manuel Recio, a former DEA Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge were indicted in Manhattan federal court with conspiracy to bribe a public official, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and honest services wire fraud," the press release said.

In the scheme, Recio funneled tens of thousands of Dollars to Costanzo in exchange for Costanzo providing sensitive law enforcement information to assist Recio in recruiting clients for defense lawyers.

Costanzo was also charged with accepting a bribe from Recio and Recio with giving a bribe to Costanzo, the Justice Department said.

"Costanzo and Recio were arrested today and presented before Magistrate Judge Barbara Moses," the release said.

The two men are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery, which carries a maximum term of five years in prison, and one count of receiving or paying a bribe, respectively, which carries a maximum term of 15 years in prison, according to the Justice Department.