Current, Newly Elected Iranian Presidents Meet, Discuss Election Turnout - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:04 PM

Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi and outgoing President Hassan Rouhani met on Monday to discuss the recent presidential election, Iranian news agency Tasnim said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi and outgoing President Hassan Rouhani met on Monday to discuss the recent presidential election, Iranian news agency Tasnim said.

Rouhani reportedly arrived at the judiciary chief's office to congratulate him on his victory in the presidential election, held on Friday.

The two discussed the issues of election turnout and its impact on the government, Tasnim stated.

The Iranian Interior Ministry announced on Saturday that Raisi won the election with nearly 62%. The turnout was 48.8% the lowest in the country's history.

