UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Current Pace Of COVID-19 Vaccinations Will Not Halt Pandemic By End Of 2022 - IMF Chief

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 07:50 PM

Current Pace of COVID-19 Vaccinations Will Not Halt Pandemic By End of 2022 - IMF Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The current pace of the coronavirus vaccinations worldwide will not stop the pandemic by the end of 2022, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.

"It is so clear that we are on the pace we are today not going to end the pandemic by the end of next year," Georgieva said during virtual discussion at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Georgieva said the world may face new variants of the novel coronavirus and urged speeding up the pace of vaccinations.

The IMF managing Director pointed out that different countries may recover faster than others depending on economic conditions they face.

"As we are now coming, hopefully, to the recovery from the pandemic, countries are going to be faced with high deficits and high debts," Georgieva said.

"It will be paramount to secure the revenues that allow the support of the recovery and media-term fiscal sustainability."

Georgieva also welcomed the international agreement on corporate tax and the progress in the discussions on implementing a digital tax.

The finance ministers from the G20 group of industrialized nations endorsed the agreement reached their in-person meeting that will set a global minimum tax of at least 15 percent to prevent multinational corporations from shifting their profits to tax havens. A framework deal is expected by the G20 leaders' summit in October.

Related Topics

IMF World Progress May October From Agreement Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

4 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

5 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

5 hours ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

7 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

7 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.