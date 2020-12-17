Current Problems in CIS Countries Result of Search for Own Political Path - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) All the recent and current problems encountered by the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in the post-Soviet space is the result of a search for their own socio-political path, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"In France, or in the Federal Republic [of Germany], the political system has evolved over decades, maybe centuries. Political parties traditionally have their own clear, solid political platform, understandable to voters and citizens. Where is all this in the post-Soviet [CIS] countries? Therefore, this is not the result of today, but the result of the search for our own path, so it is not that we have come to some kind of milestone," Putin said during his annual press conference when asked whether there were fears that Russia may be losing its allies in the post-Soviet space.

The CIS turns 30 next year, and according to the media representatives present at the conference, there is a feeling that the bloc is experiencing a "midlife crisis" amid the political unrest in Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Moldova.