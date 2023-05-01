Current Stanley Cup Winner Avalanche Loses to Kraken in First Round of NHL Playoff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) The Colorado Avalanche lost to the Seattle Kraken in the National Hockey League's (NHL) first round playoff decider and dropped out of the tournament.

The match, took place in Denver, ended with a score of 2:1 (0:0, 2:1, 0:0) in favor of the guests. On the winning team, a double was scored by Oliver Bjorkstrand (Denmark), on the 24th and 28th minutes. Colorado Avalanche's player Mikko Rantanen (Finland) scored once on the 40th minute of the game.

Avalanche's goaltender, a Russian national, Alexandar Georgiev saved 25 of 27 shots on target.

Seattle's team has won the best-of-seven series with the score of 4-3. The Kraken, which is having its second season in the NHL and playing in the playoffs for the first time, advanced to the second round to compete against the Dallas stars. The Avalanche is the current Stanley Cup champions, the last year's trophy have become the third in the team's history. The Kraken became the first team in the NHL history to defeat a reigning Stanley Cup winner in the first round of the playoff debut.