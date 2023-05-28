UrduPoint.com

Current Tensions In Kosovo Could Escalate Into Armed Conflict - Serbian Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Current Tensions in Kosovo Could Escalate Into Armed Conflict - Serbian Defense Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) Tensions in Kosovo are at their peak and could escalate into armed clashes, with Serbia continuing to send its troops toward the Kosovo border to respond to possible provocations, Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Serbian National Security Council condemned the NATO-led peacekeeping force, KFOR, for standing idly by as the Kosovo police used force to install ethnic Albanian mayors in Serb-majority northern provinces. Later in the day, Vucevic said that the Serbian army was deploying its units near Kosovo in anticipation of provocations.

"The situation is peaceful only in appearance. There are currently no incidents. Tensions are at peak, the indicator of tensions is in the red zone, particularly among the Serbs who are directly under terrorist threat of the regime of (Kosovo Prime Minister) Albin Kurti," Vucevic told Serbian broadcaster tv Prva.

The current escalation could turn into a direct conflict at any moment, the minister believes.

"Of course, Serbia could be dragged into a conflict and would be portrayed as an aggressor," he said, adding that "We should be extremely cautious, ... the troops are tasked with taking up positions by 3 p.m. tomorrow (13:00 GMT)."

Serbia, which never recognized Kosovo's independence and continues to refer to it as its Kosovo and Metohija province, put its armed forces on full combat alert following the storming of municipal offices in northern Kosovo on Friday after the Kosovo police used tear gas to break up peaceful demonstrations staged by ethnic Serbs to protest the outcome of the April 23 elections. The polls were boycotted by ethnic Serbs and declared valid despite the 3.5% turnout.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister Protest Army Police Red Zone Alert Independence Serbia Albanian April Border Gas Sunday TV P

Recent Stories

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Kar ..

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Karate

42 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Develop ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Development Road Conference in Iraq

1 hour ago
 Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for s ..

Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for second round of presidential el ..

2 hours ago
 Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

2 hours ago
 ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised fa ..

ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised falconry

2 hours ago
 UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;Fi ..

UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;First Class Medal of Independenc ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.